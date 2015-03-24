Expand / Collapse search
Sports
Published
Last Update January 8, 2015

Blues place D Bouwmeester on IR

By | Sports Network

St. Paul, MN (SportsNetwork.com) - The St. Louis Blues placed Jay Bouwmeester on injured reserve Saturday.

The veteran defenseman has already missed three games with a lower-body injury suffered during last Saturday's 3-2 victory against the Ottawa Senators. He had played in 737 consecutive games, which was the longest active ironman streak in professional sports.

Bouwmeester, 31, has one goal and one assist in 20 games this season.

The Blues recalled defenseman Petteri Lindbohm from Chicago of the American Hockey League to fill the roster spot.