Blues elevate Brodeur to assistant GM

St. Louis, MO (SportsNetwork.com) - The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday the hiring of longtime NHL netminder Martin Brodeur as assistant general manager.

The Blues and Brodeur agreed upon a three-year contract.

Brodeur was serving as senior advisor to general manager Doug Armstrong after retiring from the NHL in January. He signed with the Blues as a free agent on Dec. 2 and posted a 3-3-0 record before moving to the team's front office.

The four-time Vezina Trophy winner brings a wealth of on-ice experience to the Blues management staff.

The future Hall of Famer holds regular season NHL goaltending records for wins (691), shutouts (125), games played (1,266) and minutes played (74,438). In postseason history, he ranks first in starts (204) and shutouts (24) and second in wins (113).

In addition to his NHL career, Brodeur also won gold medals with Team Canada at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics.