Blues activate Schwartz from IR, place Paajarvi on waivers

ST. LOUIS -- Jaden Schwartz is back.

The St. Louis Blues activated their star forward from injured reserve Thursday, almost seven weeks after he went down with a right ankle injury Dec. 9 at Detroit.

The Blues created roster space by placing forward Magnus Paajarvi on waivers.

The Blues went9-10-1 in the 20 games Schwartz was out. His much-anticipated return comes as the Blues face the Colorado Avalanche, the league's hottest team, Thursday night at Scottrade Center.

Schwartz, 25, had 35 points (14 goals, 21 assistss) and a +23 rating in 30 games before getting hurt. He was tied for ninth in the league in scoring at the time of his injury.

Paajarvi, 26, had four points (two goals, two assists) in 44 gameswith the Blues this season.