Blue Jays activate Tulowitzki from DL

BALTIMORE (AP) Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has been activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing three weeks with a leg injury.

Tulowitzki was in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Orioles.

It's been a difficult season for the five-time All-Star, who was batting only .204 with eight homers and 23 RBIs before going on the DL on May 28 with a strained right quad.

Tulowitzki hoped to spend the minimum time on the disabled list, but ran into some complications along the way.

He said, ''took a little bit longer than expected, but I do feel good.''

Toronto optioned infielder Andy Burns to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Tulowitzki on the 25-man roster.

In other news, outfielder Jose Bautista intends to see a specialist in North Carolina regarding the sprained left big toe that put him on the DL on Friday.