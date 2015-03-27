Blue Jackets slip by Canucks in SO

Mark Letestu, Rick Nash and James Wisniewski game winning streak with a 2-1 decision.

With Columbus already holding a 2-1 edge in the shootout, Wisniewski moved in from the left and deked a few times before sneaking a shot below the pad of Roberto Luongo to seal the win.

Jeff Carter scored the lone regulation goal for Columbus, which got 30 saves from Steve Mason.

Mason exited the game with 6:46 left in regulation after his right knee bent awkwardly while trying to make a save on Mason Raymond. Mason spent a few minutes on the bench before finishing the rest of the game. His backup Curtis Sanford made one save in just over three minutes.

Maxim Lapierre scored the only goal for the Canucks, who got 29 stops from Luongo.