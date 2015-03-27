Blue Jackets sign G McElhinney

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed goaltender Curtis McElhinney to a one-year, two-way contract on Sunday worth $750,000 at the NHL level and $105,000 at the AHL level.

McElhinney, 29, has appeared with four teams in five NHL seasons. Last season, he played in only two games for the Phoenix Coyotes and started one. He was 1-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and a .944 save percentage.

In his career with the Flames, Ducks, Senators and Coyotes, McElhinney has appeared in 69 games, starting 44, and is 19-26-4 with a 3.10 GAA and a .899 save percentage.