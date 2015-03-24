Blue Jackets' Murray out 4-to-6 weeks after knee surgery

Columbus, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Saturday that defenseman Ryan Murray will miss 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

Murray suffered the injury during a 2-1 win in Toronto on Monday, and will likely miss the rest of the regular season.

He has three goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season, his first in the NHL.

The 20-year-old was selected second overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.