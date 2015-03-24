Blue Jackets defenseman Fedor Tyutin will miss 2-3 weeks after ankle injury from Olympics

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Fedor Tyutin is expected to miss two to three weeks due to an ankle injury suffered while playing for Russia in the Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The 30-year-old has four goals and 20 assists with 30 penalty minutes and a plus-6 rating in 53 games with the Blue Jackets this season. In 659 games with the Blue Jackets and New York Rangers, he has 50 goals, 181 assists and 428 penalty minutes.

A native of Ivhevsk, Russia, Tyutin had four penalty minutes and was plus-1 in five games at this year's Olympics. He also represented his country at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy, and the 2010 Games in Vancouver, British Columbia.