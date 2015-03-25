Bloomington Regional: Day Two

Valparaiso scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 5-4 victory over the Florida Gators in the loser's bracket of the Bloomington Regional.

Trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning the Crusaders' (32-27) first four batters reached base. Spencer Mahoney then reached on a fielder's choice and a run scored on a fielding error at third base. A pair of RBI walks followed and then Mahoney scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice from Chris Manning. Kyle Wormington finished off the final two innings without letting up a run to collect the win.

Josh Tobias went 4-for-4 with two RBI for Florida (29-30) while Daniel Gibson allowed a pair of walks and what turned out to be the winning run without recording an out to take the loss. With the defeat the Gators were eliminated from the double-elimination regional.

Sam Travis went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and four runs scored as the Indiana Hoosiers pounded the Austin Peay Governors, 15-6, in the nightcap of the second day of the Bloomington Regional.

The Governors (46-14) scored three runs in the first inning but from there it was all Indiana (45-14). The Hoosiers had 14 hits and 12 walks, three of which Travis drew, en route to the nine-run rout. Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-5 with three RBI in the game and Michael Basil added four more RBI for Indiana.

Casey Delgado took the loss for Austin Peay after allowing five runs in just 1 2/3 innings of work. Reed Harper went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in the losing effort.

On Sunday the Governors and Crusaders will play for their postseason lives in an elimination game. The winner of that contest will face Indiana later in the day as part of the regional final.