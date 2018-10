Portland, OR (SportsNetwork.com) - C.J. McCollum will miss up to four weeks with a fractured right index finger, the Portland Trail Blazers announced Tuesday.

The second-year guard suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's 102-93 win over New Orleans, and the team said he will be re- evaluated in four weeks.

McCollum has averaged 5.0 points and 1.1 assists in 11 games this season.