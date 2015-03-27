Blatche, Wall lead Wizards over Jazz 108-101

Rookie John Wall had 19 points and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Washington Wizards to their fourth straight home victory and first two-game winning streak of the season, 108-101 over the Utah Jazz on Monday afternoon.

Nick Young scored 25 points, and Andray Blatche had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Blatche hit his first five shots, while Wall had 10 assists in the first 18 minutes as Washington led 42-39 at halftime.

The Wizards took control of the game with a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter. With 6:40 remaining, Wall passed to JaVale McGee, who made a leaping, acrobatic dunk and was fouled by Raja Bell. He converted the free throw for a 62-55 lead.

Washington extended its lead to 73-58 with 3:39 left, but the Jazz, who have won 12 games this season after trailing by more than 10, looked as though they might have another comeback in them.

Utah, the winner of three straight, was down 101-91 with 3:11 to play, then scored seven straight to close to within 101-98 with 1:26 left. Blatche converted a free throw, Young hit a 3-pointer and Wall made two free throws to secure the win.

Utah was playing its first afternoon game of the season and the first of five on the road. In what amounted to an 11 a.m. start for the Jazz, they lost for just the third time in 17 games against Eastern Conference teams.

Deron Williams had 28 points and 11 assists for Utah in his first matchup with Wall. Al Jefferson had 25 points and 10 rebounds. The Jazz complete the first half of the season with a 27-14 record.

The Wizards are 12-8 at home, feasting on the league's bottom feeders. Their victory over the Jazz, which started the afternoon tied for the Northwest Division lead with Oklahoma City, was their first against a team with a winning record. On Wednesday, they'll try for their first road win in Milwaukee. They've lost their first 19 away from home this season.

Notes: Williams reached double figures for the 47th straight game — a career best. ... Utah F Gordon Heyward missed the game with a sinus infection. ... Washington F Rashard Lewis grabbed his 5,000th rebound. ... Eddie Jordan, the former Wizards and 76ers coach, visited and chatted with Washington coach Flip Saunders before the game. Jordan and Saunders are two of 11 Wizards coaches during the 23 seasons Jerry Sloan has coached the Jazz.