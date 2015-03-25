Blackman's 20 points lead Savannah State past Allen 84-40

Preston Blackman scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting to lead Savannah State to an 84-40 victory over Allen University on Tuesday night.

Rashad Hassan added 19 points for the Tigers (6-9), who shot 59.2 percent for the game (29 of 49), including 64.3 percent in the second half (9 of 14).

Richard Johnson had 15 points for the Yellow Jackets (2-12) while Derick McCord added 13,

Eric Russell hit a 3-pointer that brought Allen within 21-20 with 11:56 left in the first half. The Tigers went on a 12-0 run as part of a 27-8 spurt to close the half for a 48-28 halftime lead.

Christopher Spears' layup with 2:39 to play gave Savannah State an 84-40 lead.