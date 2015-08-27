Blackhawks' Hjalmarsson revels in day with Stanley Cup

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson celebrated a relatively quiet day with the Stanley Cup in his native Sweden on Tuesday.

Hjalmarsson enjoyed the company of the cherished chalice along with family and friends in Jonkoping before visiting his home village of Russnas. The 28-year-old began his professional career by playing three seasons with HV 71 Jonkoping.

Hjalmarsson scored three goals and set up 16 others in 82 regular-season games last season before collecting a tally and five assists in 23 playoff contests.

A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Hjalmarsson helped the Blackhawks secure their third title in six seasons by besting the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in June.

(h/t Chicago Blackhawks)