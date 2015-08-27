Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NHL
Published
Last Update September 15, 2015

Blackhawks' Hjalmarsson revels in day with Stanley Cup

By | FoxSports
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 10: Alex Killorn #17 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Niklas Hjalmarsson #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks get involved after the whistle in the first period during Game Four of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 10, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 10: Alex Killorn #17 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Niklas Hjalmarsson #4 of the Chicago Blackhawks get involved after the whistle in the first period during Game Four of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 10, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson celebrated a relatively quiet day with the Stanley Cup in his native Sweden on Tuesday.

Hjalmarsson enjoyed the company of the cherished chalice along with family and friends in Jonkoping before visiting his home village of Russnas. The 28-year-old began his professional career by playing three seasons with HV 71 Jonkoping.

Hjalmarsson scored three goals and set up 16 others in 82 regular-season games last season before collecting a tally and five assists in 23 playoff contests.

A three-time Stanley Cup winner, Hjalmarsson helped the Blackhawks secure their third title in six seasons by besting the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games in June.

(h/t Chicago Blackhawks)