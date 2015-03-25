Blackhawks focusing on Game 5 as they try to battle back against surging Red Wings

next Image 1 of 2

Don't expect any major changes when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks are down 3-1, but think they just need one timely goal to regain their confidence and steal back the momentum. The rolling Red Wings have won three in a row; they're just looking for more of the same.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville says his team is getting quality scoring chances. He would just like to see more traffic in front of the net when the Blackhawks are attacking.

On the brink of elimination, the Blackhawks held a team meeting Friday and an optional skate while Detroit traveled to Chicago looking to deliver a knockout blow at the United Center.