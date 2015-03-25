Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update September 19, 2015

Blackhawks focusing on Game 5 as they try to battle back against surging Red Wings

By | Associated Press
    From left to right, Chicago Blackhawks Michael Frolik (67), Bryan Bickell (29), Marian Hossa (81), Dave Bolland (36) and Patrick Sharp (10) watch from the bench during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Detroit, Thursday, May 23, 2013. Detroit won 2-0. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

    Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) shot during the second period in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Detroit, Thursday, May 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CHICAGO – Don't expect any major changes when the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Detroit Red Wings in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night.

The Blackhawks are down 3-1, but think they just need one timely goal to regain their confidence and steal back the momentum. The rolling Red Wings have won three in a row; they're just looking for more of the same.

Chicago coach Joel Quenneville says his team is getting quality scoring chances. He would just like to see more traffic in front of the net when the Blackhawks are attacking.

On the brink of elimination, the Blackhawks held a team meeting Friday and an optional skate while Detroit traveled to Chicago looking to deliver a knockout blow at the United Center.