Blackhawks F Marian Hossa remains out with upper-body injury

Marian Hossa has been ruled out for the Chicago Blackhawks' game against the Los Angeles Kings due to an upper-body injury.

Hossa left Chicago's 5-2 victory at Colorado last Monday after he took a hit in the first period. The right wing then missed the Blackhawks' 4-2 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday night, and was sidelined again for the opener of a three-game homestand on Monday night.

Hossa has 13 goals and 10 assists in 28 games this season.