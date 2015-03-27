Blackburn on family leave, Twins recall Manship

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Nick Blackburn on the family medical emergency list and recalled Jeff Manship from Triple-A Rochester to fill in.

The Twins made the move before Friday's game at Cleveland, where the right-handed Blackburn was originally slated to start. The team said Blackburn is dealing with a personal family matter. He must be on the list for a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven days.

Right-hander Kevin Slowey was moved up to start Friday against the Indians, and Manship will start Saturday.

The right-handed Manship went 2-2 with a 3.48 ERA in four starts for the Red Wings. He pitched briefly for the Twins last season.