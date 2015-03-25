Black scores a career-high 28 points to lead Albany past Maine 76-63

Mike Black scored a career-high 28 points and Albany pulled away to beat Maine 76-63 Saturday night in an America East Conference game.

Jacob Iati scored 14 points, and Sam Rowley added his second straight double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds for Albany (14-4, 3-1).

Trailing 31-29 at halftime, Albany started the second half on a 21-13 run to take a double-digit lead, 52-42 with 9:54 remaining. Albany led by as many as 15 points in the period.

Albany shot 52.2 percent (23 for 53) in the second half while Maine shot just 39.4 percent (13 for 33) in the half.

The Great Danes made 20 free throws in the second half, and went 23 of 30 from the line for the game. The Black Bears made eight free throws in total.

Alasdair Fraser scored 16 points and grabbed nine boards for Maine (7-10, 2-2).