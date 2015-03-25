Birthday boy: Matt Kenseth holds off Kasey Kahne to win at Las Vegas for 3rd time

Matt Kenseth won on his 41st birthday for his new Joe Gibbs Racing team, barely holding off Kasey Kahne for his third victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Kenseth earned his 25th career victory in just his third start in the JGR Toyota after leaving Roush Fenway in the offseason. He took the lead away from Kahne out of a late restart and fended off Kahne's Chevrolet over the final laps, adding another trophy to his Las Vegas victories in 2003 and 2004.

Pole sitter Brad Keselowski finished third, with hometown driver Kyle Busch in fourth and Carl Edwards fifth.

Kenseth is just the third NASCAR driver to win on his birthday, joining Cale Yarborough — who did it twice — and Busch.