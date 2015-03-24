Bironas' blood-alcohol level .218 at time of accident

Nashville, TN (SportsNetwork.com) - Former Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas had a blood-alcohol level of .218 at the time of his fatal car accident last month.

Bironas was killed in a single-car accident on the night of Sept. 20 near his home in Nashville.

The day after the accident, the Nashville.gov website said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.

However, the Davidson County medical examiner's autopsy report said toxicology testing showed the blood-alcohol content to be exceedingly high at .218. In Tennessee, a driver is considered legally under the influence at .08.

In addition, the autopsy report said a low level of valium was also detected, although it would have had no negligible effect on Bironas' body.

The report concluded that Bironas died from blunt force trauma after he lost control of his SUV, which traveled off the side of the road and struck a line of trees before coming to rest upside down.

Bironas, who was released by the Titans in March after nine seasons with the club, was 36 years old.