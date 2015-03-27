Bird leads Storm past Liberty

Sue Bird had 18 points and 10 assists, leading the Seattle Storm to an 84-66 win over the New York Liberty on Sunday.

Lauren Jackson tallied 16 points and six rebounds and Camille Little added 15 points and eight boards for Seattle, which snapped a three-game losing streak.

Cappie Pondexter scored a game-high 23 for the Liberty, who have lost two straight contests.

The Storm jumped all over the Liberty early, outscoring them 28-9 in the opening frame.

Seattle, which led by as many as 29, shot 50 percent (30-for-60) from the floor.