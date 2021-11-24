Bingham's dunk gets Spartans past Ramblers 63-61 at Atlantis

Marcus Bingham Jr. dunked home an alley-oop pass from Tyson Walker with 3.4 seconds left to lift Michigan State past Loyola Chicago 63-61 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hall got into the paint and lobbed the ball in traffic to Bingham on the right side of the lane for the finish. The Ramblers had a final chance to tie or win, but Braden Norris fell short on a halfcourt heave to end it — sending Spartans players to mob Bingham in celebration near midcourt after a dramatic finish.

The Spartans (4-1) advanced to Thursday’s semifinals to face the winner between No. 19 Auburn and No. 22 Connecticut, while the Ramblers (4-1) will face the loser of that game in the consolation bracket on Thanksgiving Day.

Bingham finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks for the Spartans. Malik Hall went 9 of 9 from the field, 5 of 5 at the free-throw line, and posted career highs of 24 points in 32 minutes. Michigan State shot 46% and won despite committing 20 turnovers.

Lucas Williamson had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead Loyola Chicago, which shot 37% but scored 16 second-chance points.

The game featured a sideline matchup between first-year Ramblers coach Drew Valentine — 30 years old — against Hall of Famer Tom Izzo with the Spartans. Valentine worked two seasons under Izzo as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, including a Final Four run in 2015.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This was the opening game of the 10th edition of the Battle 4 Atlantis, which was on a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.