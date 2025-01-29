Bills star Dawson Knox gives 'all the glory to Jesus' even after AFC Championship loss

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox is leaning on his faith in both good times and bad.

The Bills were knocked out of the playoffs after suffering a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. MVP front-runner Josh Allen fell to 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs as the Chiefs move on to the Super Bowl, where they’ll attempt to make history.

Despite the heartbreaking end, Knox spoke openly about his faith and his optimism for next season.

"I think it's easy to be all happy and praise the Lord in the good times, but I wanna give all the glory to Jesus," Knox. "He’s the reason I’m here, and I’ve got so much gratitude for this building and everybody in here that makes this team so special for this whole city. There’s truly nowhere else I’d rather be."

Knox acknowledged that change in the offseason is inevitable, but added that he believes the Bills will be back in the playoffs next season.

"To Jesus goes all the glory, and I really just am grateful for the season that we had — obviously not the result we wanted. Lots of heartbreak, lots of sad emotions just coming up short, but there’s still those exciting feelings inside that there’s more out there. We’ll be back next year. The future’s bright."

The Bills, who have won five-straight division titles, became the first team to win 11 or more games over five straight seasons that didn't reach the Super Bowl at least once over that span.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.