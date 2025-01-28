Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens fans return kind gesture, donate thousands to Dalton Kincaid charity after crucial drop in Bills’ loss

Bills fans donated to Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' charity after his critical drop in the divisional round

Paulina Dedaj
Buffalo Bills fans rallied around Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews after his critical drop during the AFC divisional round ended the team’s hopes of reaching the Super Bowl. Now Baltimore fans are returning that support. 

Last week, a GoFundMe campaign was created to support Andrews’ charity, Breakthrough T1D, which is aimed at supporting children with diabetes. The campaign raised over $140,000 through more than 4,000 donations.

Mark Andrews on field

Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens drops a pass on a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 19, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Bills fans donated to the cause and shared messages on the campaign voicing their support for Andrews. 

"Donated from Bills Mafia, we’ve been there. Keep your head up, you’re an amazing player and you caught so many to get your team to get close in this game. Move on and continue to do all your good works," one message of support read. 

But after the Bills’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid found himself in a similar situation.

Dalton Kincaid

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, right, breaks up a pass intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

On fourth down with the Bills trailing by three late in the fourth quarter, Josh Allen, who was under pressure by the Chiefs defense, threw a pass into the air. Kincaid was right there, but the pass fell through his hands, effectively ending Buffalo’s playoff run. 

Likely facing similar criticism, Ravens fans saw the opportunity to return the favor. 

"As many of you know, Bills TE Dalton Kincaid made a phenomenal attempt to catch Josh Allens last pass of the season but couldn't haul it in, upsetting a lot of Bills fans," a GoFundMe campaign created this week read.  

"We want Ravens flock to donate to Summit Center for autism, the charity Dalton works with and try and return the favor Bills mafia did for us and Mark Andrews. Let's raise what we can, please repost!"

As of Tuesday, more than 400 donations have been made totaling over $13,000. 

Kincaid has supported the Summit Center before through the NFL’s "My Cause My Cleats" initiative this past season. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.