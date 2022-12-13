Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills sign veteran wideout Cole Beasley after brief retirement

Cole Beasley played two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement earlier this season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Veteran NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to rejoin his former team, just months after calling it a career following a two-game stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday that they signed Beasley to the practice squad, reuniting him with quarterback Josh Allen following three seasons together (2019-2021). 

According to the NFL Network, Beasley is expected to be elevated to the game-day roster.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) after a catch in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) is tackled by Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) after a catch in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Beasley spent the first seven years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who he joined as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2012. After three seasons, he was released by the Bills in March before eventually being signed to the Bucs practice squad on Sept. 20. 

He appeared in two games for Tampa Bay where he went four or five for 17 yards before announcing his retirement. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Cole Beasley (15) catches a pass before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Cole Beasley (15) catches a pass before the regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.  (Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bills have been one of three teams, including the Cowboys and New York Giants, courting NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Beasley’s signing follows the Cowboys decision to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton on Monday. 

T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. 

T.Y. Hilton #13 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Beckham spent two days with the Cowboys last week, but no offer was made. He declined to discuss his visit but said after he left that he wouldn't play in the regular season.

Both roster moves seem to signal a need for wide receivers that can play this season.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

