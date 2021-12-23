Bills' Sean McDermott clarifies Bill Belichick comments ahead of Week 16 matchup

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott was quick to downplay Bill Belichick’s role in the New England Patriots Week 13 win over the Bills . On Wednesday, he clarified those comments ahead of the teams’ Sunday matchup.

McDermott spoke this week about his respect for Belichick after stirring a bit of controversy earlier this month when he said he didn’t want to "give more credit" than necessary to the Patriots coach.

"One hundred percent of where we fell short (was) where we could have done better," he said via The Boston Globe . "One percent that. … (I have) 100% respect for Coach Belichick. It was really just focused on us. That was the intent."

McDermott certainly pointed to the Bills shortcomings in the 14-10 loss, but the remarks he made about Belichick seemed to take center stage.

"Let's not give more credit than we need to, give credit to Bill Belichick in this one," he said. "Whether it's Bill or anybody else — they beat us, right?

"You sit here and you tell me when we start with an average starting field position at the 40-yard line and he starts at the 23-yard line — and I'm rounding up in both cases — and we were 1 for 4 in the red zone, and they were 0 for 1 in the red zone?" McDermott added. "You give me that ahead of time then I like my chances. I like my chances. So, with all due respect, it's not a Bill Belichick-type thing. It's what are you doing with the opportunities you got? What are you doing with the opportunities you got? We turned the ball over at the plus 30-something yard line. It's sloppy football. It's sloppy football. So, I'm very comfortable in that situation."

