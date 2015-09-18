Bills RB McCoy questionable vs Patriots with sore hamstring

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy is questionable for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury.

McCoy has been bothered by the hamstring injury since training camp. He was limited at practice for the second straight day on Friday.

Bills coach Rex Ryan remains ''cautiously optimistic'' about McCoy's chances of playing. The running back got off to a slow start in Buffalo's 27-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, rushing for 41 yards on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, cornerback Corey Graham has been cleared to return. Graham suffered a concussion on the first play from scrimmage against Indianapolis. Graham is probable for Sunday's game.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin is out with a rib injury.