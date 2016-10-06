Bills-Rams Capsule

BUFFALO (2-2) at LOS ANGELES (3-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Rams by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Buffalo 2-2-0, Los Angeles 3-1-0

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead 6-5

LAST MEETING - Rams beat Bills 15-12, Dec. 9, 2012

LAST WEEK - Bills beat Patriots 16-0; Rams beat Cardinals 17-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 17t, Rams No. 14

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (28), RUSH (7), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (13), PASS (17).

RAMS OFFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (30), PASS (30).

RAMS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Rams host second home game of homecoming season at Coliseum. They don't play at home again until November. ... Bills haven't played Los Angeles Rams on road since Nov. 27, 1983, when Rams won 41-17 in Anaheim on three TD passes by Vince Ferragamo. ... Bills DT Marcell Dareus returns from four-game suspension for second violation of league's substance abuse policy. ... Bills are 4-2 in franchise history at Coliseum, beating Raiders and Chargers (1960 AFL game) in stadium. ... Bills have won two straight after 0-2 start. Haven't won three straight since early 2011. ... Streamlined offense has produced well in two games since Greg Roman replaced as offensive coordinator by Anthony Lynn. ... Bills riding high on shutout victory over New England, getting three sacks. ... Bills DBs coach Tim McDonald is father of Rams S T.J. McDonald. Both are USC Trojans. ... Bills have four Trojans: WR Robert Woods, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, RB Reggie Bush and CB Kevon Seymour. ... Rams are on just their third winning streak of past 10 seasons. ... Rams are two games above .500 for first time since mid-October 2006. ... Jeff Fisher is 7-1 against Buffalo as head coach dating to 1995. His Tennessee Titans beat Buffalo with ''Music City Miracle'' in January 2000. ... DE Aaron Donald is having another monster season and was NFC defensive player of week after getting 1 1/2 sacks in strong game at Arizona. ... QB Case Keenum is 8-3 as NFL starter over last three seasons despite modest numbers. QB rating of 77.3 is 36th among 45 NFL passers. ... Rams still have NFL's worst offense overall, but passing and running games are up to 30th in league. ... RB Todd Gurley has just 216 yards in four games with defenses loading up against him.

---

AP NFL websites: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP-NFL