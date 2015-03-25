Bills QB Leinart gets start in preseason finale, as Buffalo plays host to Detroit

Matt Leinart will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills in Thursday's preseason finale against Detroit.

Leinart, the 2004 Heisman Trophy winner, signed with the team Sunday after Bills quarterback Kevin Kolb joined first-round pick EJ Manuel on the injured list. The team also has quarterbacks Jeff Tuel and Thaddeus Lewis on the roster.

Ezekiel Ansahl, a defensive lineman from Brigham Young who was selected in the first round in April, will miss the game for the Lions.

Ansah left practice Sunday, but Detroit coach Jim Schwartz has not discussed the possibility of an injury to the No. 5 pick.