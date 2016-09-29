Bills-Patriots Capsule

BUFFALO (1-2) at NEW ENGLAND (3-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - New England by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Buffalo 1-2, New England 3-0

SERIES RECORD - Patriots lead 69-42-1

LAST MEETING - Patriots beat Bills 20-13, Nov. 23, 2015

LAST WEEK - Bills beat Cardinals 33-18; Patriots beat Texans 27-0

AP PRO32 RANKING - Patriots No. 1 (tie), Bills No. 21

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (9), PASS (32).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (14), PASS (22).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (14), RUSH (1), PASS (26).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (11), PASS (19).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - The Patriots swept season series last season and have won 28 of last 32 games dating back to 2000 season. . The Bills snapped a streak of 13 straight home wins by the Patriots with 17-9 win in 2014. . Patriots coach Bill Belichick holds 11-4 edge in head-to-head meetings with Bills coach Rex Ryan. . The Patriots are 13-1 in Gillette Stadium against Bills. . ... Bills have scored 30 or more points in each of past two games. Last time they did that three straight times was first three weeks of 2011 season. ... Bills have had just four drives inside opponents 20 (three touchdowns, one field goal). . Buffalo's defense/special teams have scored two TDs. They totaled just three all last year. . Five sacks against Arizona were most by Bills since they had seven in 38-3 win versus the New York Jets on Nov. 24, 2014. . QB Tyrod Taylor has 13 total TDs (11 pass, 2 rush) and 102.1 rating in past seven starts vs. division. . RB LeSean McCoy is only NFL player with 7,000-plus yards rushing (7,277), 2000-plus yards receiving (2,315) since 2010. . LB Preston Brown has three sacks in past three meetings. . Patriots have won 21 of past 22 division home games. . Have won 23 of past 25 vs. Bills. . RB LeGarrette Blount leads NFL with 298 rushing yards and four TDs. ...QB Jimmy Garoppolo is 2-0 as starter and has 119 rating. . QB Jacoby Brissett won first NFL start last week. . WR Julian Edelman has seven receiving TDs in past 11 games. . TE Rob Gronkowski has 10 receiving TDs in past nine meetings with Bills. . LB Jamie Collins has 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in past two meetings. Fantasy Tip: Whoever starts at QB for the Patriots likely won't be at 100 percent. That will mean lots of carries for Blount, who should get plenty of opportunities to bolster his stat line.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL