Bills make it official with McKelvin

The Buffalo Bills made it official Monday and re-signed cornerback/return specialist Leodis McKelvin to an undisclosed contract.

Terms of the deal for the impending free agent were not disclosed, but the Buffalo News on Saturday reported it to be a four-year deal worth more than $20 million, of which $7.5 million will be guaranteed.

McKelvin has spent his entire five-year career in Buffalo after being taken by the Bills with the 11th overall selection in the 2008 draft. The 27-year-old is regarded as one of the league's premier punt returners and led the NFL with an average of 18.7 yards per runback in that category this past season.

The Troy product also took back a franchise-record two punts for touchdowns in 2012 and has four return scores (3 punt, 1 kickoff) over the course of his career.

"We're excited that Leodis remains on our roster," said Bills coach Doug Marrone. "Obviously, he is one of the most exciting kick returners in the game today, but we're also counting on him to be very competitive for the starting corner position opposite Stephon Gilmore. We feel he could play an important role in our defense moving forward."

As a defender, McKelvin recorded 21 tackles, one interception and three passes defensed while starting four of 13 games last season. He has compiled six picks and 30 passes defensed over 64 career contests.