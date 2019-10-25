Bills Mafia adds dangerous new stunt to pregame tailgates – hatchet throwing

The Bills Mafia might have to take a break from diving through tables Sunday as the team is sponsoring several events at New Era Field, including something probably even more dangerous.

The Buffalo Bills announced Thursday it will be having a “Gameday Graze” ahead of the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Among the events prior to the 1 p.m. kickoff will be a hatchet-throwing station on the so-called Billevard starting at 9 a.m.

Bills fans have been known to get wild during the pregame tailgate. Pregame rituals often include fans diving through tables, putting each other through tables or even lighting tables on fire and then busting through them.

The Bills will also set off a firework at noon to let fans know that kickoff is around the corner and that fans should be getting ready to head to the entrance gates for the game.

Bills legend Ted Washington will be the team’s Legend of the Game and the Buffalo Bills Foundation will be hosting several programs at the game, including: Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Buffalo City Swim Racers, Buffalo Police Athletic League, Daemen CAUSE, Girls on the Run, Northwest Buffalo Community Center and Rural Outreach Center.

The Bills are entering the game 5-1 on the season and the Eagles are 3-4. It’s a big game for both teams who are looking to stay in the playoff mix early in the season.