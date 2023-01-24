Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills
Published

Bills' Josh Allen wants to squash Damar Hamlin conspiracy theory: 'Stop that s---'

Hamlin was seen at Highmark Stadium in a suite and spoke to his teammates pre- and post-game

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It's the biggest conspiracy theory in sports right now: Was Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin actually present at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the AFC divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals?

Hamlin was seen going up to his suite at the stadium and the CBS broadcast even showed him there, though the snowy conditions made it hard to get a clear view of him. Only his hands in a heart shape were seen as the crowd cheered for him after seeing the shot on the Jumbotron.

But, because he was layered up to the point where only his eyes would’ve been seen if he didn’t have sunglasses on, people believe that it wasn’t actually Hamlin at the stadium. It was someone else playing his part. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Football: Buffalo Bills fan holds a poster of Damar Hamlin (3) vs. New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo, NY 1/8/2023

Football: Buffalo Bills fan holds a poster of Damar Hamlin (3) vs. New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo, NY 1/8/2023 (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Quarterback Josh Allen wants to put an end to all that. 

"Yeah, that’s stupid," he said on "Kyle Brandt’s Basement."

BILLS' DAMAR HAMLIN RESPONDS TO ‘CLONE’ RUMORS AFTER PLAYOFF APPEARANCE

"One, that’s Damar’s swag. He likes wearing that. Two, he was in the locker room with us pre-game, so yes that was damar. That’s absolutely zero chance. He’s Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, that’s our brother. He was with us pre-game, post-game. He was up in the suite with his family, his little brother. 100 percent so people need to stop that s---."

Hamlin also played on the conspiracy, posting a picture to Twitter with the caption "Clone"  while wearing the same outfit he did to Highmark Stadium next to a mural of him in Buffalo. 

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. 

Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after a play during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Hamlin also said that everyone will hear from him soon. 

"Thankful for all the GENUINE love, thoughts & prayers from all across the world.. y’all will hear from me soon!" he wrote on Twitter. 

BILLS' STEFON DIGGS RESPONDS TO ELI APPLE'S TROLLING: ‘CLOUT CHASING’

The Bills weren’t able to get the win in Hamlin’s return to Orchard Park for a game, as the Bengals came away with the 27-10 victory. Still, the Bills understood how great it was to have their brother and teammate in the building. 

"His presence alone, his smile, his positive energy, which he’s always had, always interjects energy and good vibes with this group," center Mitch Morse said, via ESPN. It was really good to see him. I’m really happy for the fans, the crowd, for him to be able to go out there, and he’s worked very hard to get in the position he’s at right now."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Just his presence I think speaks volumes."

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.