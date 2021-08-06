Bills, Josh Allen agree to six-year, $258M extension: report

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to a massive six-year extension worth up to $258 million, according to reports.

The Bills reaffirmed their long-term commitment to Allen on Friday, confirming news of a deal that will keep the 25-year-old signal-caller playing in Buffalo through the 2028 season.

TOM BRADY CALLS NFL PLAYERS ‘IGNORANT’ AFTER NFL FRANCHISE VALUES RISE

The deal comes with a hefty payoff for Allen who is set to earn $43 million a year with $150 in total guarantees and $100 million fully guaranteed upon signing, according to the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen struggled as a rookie but remained on as the Bills starter in his second year. In 2020, Allen had a breakout season leading Buffalo to its first AFC Championship game since 1993. The Bills would eventually lose to the defending Super Bowl champions but Allen would receive Pro Bowl honors and break several records along the way.

He broke single-season franchise records for touchdown passes (37), completions (396), completion percentage (69.2), 300-yard games (8), passing yards (4,544) and total touchdowns (46), according to the Bills website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The long-term deal is certainly something Allen was after. He previously told the NFL Network back in April that the goal was to stay in Buffalo.