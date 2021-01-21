Bills hope for repeat of 1993 AFC Championship vs. Chiefs

It has been more than 25 years, but the Buffalo Bills are finally back in the AFC Championship.

The Bills are facing an all-too-familiar foe -- the Kansas Chiefs. The two matched up the last time Buffalo was in the championship game during the 1994 season. Buffalo is hoping for the same result.

Buffalo is riding high with Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and a defense that appears to show up and make big plays in the right moments. A win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend put the Bills in this position and now they have to make the most of it.

Here’s a brief look at the Bills’ history in the AFC title game.

**

1993 SEASON

The 1993 season was the last of Buffalo’s four consecutive conference titles. The team defeated the Joe Montana-led Chiefs, 30-13. Thurman Thomas rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Jim Kelly was 17-for-27 and didn’t throw a touchdown pass in the game. He didn’t need to. Buffalo’s defense sacked Montana and Dave Krieg a combined four times.

**

1992 SEASON

Buffalo was able to keep the Dan Marino-led Miami Dolphins at bay during the ’92 AFC title game. Marino was sacked four times and threw two interceptions in the game. Thomas ran for 96 yards and Kenneth Davis had a rushing touchdown. The Bills won, 29-10.

**

1991 SEASON

It was a close one, but Buffalo pulled out the victory in the 1991 title game. Bills kicker Scott Norwood and had a field goal but it was the third-quarter Pick Six from Buffalo linebacker Carlton Bailey off of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway that proved to be the difference-maker. Buffalo won the game, 10-7.

**

1990 SEASON

The Bills got to their first Super Bowl appearance with a monstrous victory in the AFC title game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Kelly had 300 passing yards and two touchdown passes and Davis had three rushing touchdowns in the game. The defense also picked off Jay Schroeder five times. The Bills dominated for the 51-3 victory.

**

1988 SEASON

It was the first official AFC Championship appearance for the Bills since the NFL-AFL merger. But the Bills’ offense was stymied against the Cincinnati Bengals. Ickey Woods ran for two touchdowns. Kelly connected with Andre Reed on a score, but it wasn’t enough. The Bills lost, 21-10.

**

1966 SEASON

The Bills could have been in the first-ever Super Bowl if they had gotten past the Chiefs in the AFL Championship. Jack Kemp threw a 69-yard pass to Elbert Dubenion in the ’66 AFL title game but Buffalo never scored after that. Kansas City won the game, 31-7.

Buffalo won a total of two AFL championships before the merger with the NFL.