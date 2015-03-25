Bills go without Johnson; Spiller, Byrd to play

Orchard Park, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - The Buffalo Bills will be without wide receiver Stevie Johnson for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, while running back C.J. Spiller and defensive backs Jairus Byrd and Stephon Gilmore are active.

Johnson is suffering from a back injury that forced him out of last Thursday's game against Cleveland. He missed practice all week, partially because of a death in the family, and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

Spiller was limited in practice this week with an ankle injury, but is in the starting lineup.

The Bills will also have Byrd and Gilmore in the starting defensive backfield for the first time this year.

Byrd, who was hit with the franchise tag in the offseason and dismissed reports earlier this season that he wanted a trade, had been battling plantar fasciitis. He was a full participant in practice this week, while Gilmore was limited in practice as he continues to recover from a broken wrist he sustained in a preseason game.

The Bills are also playing without quarterback EJ Manuel, who suffered a sprained knee ligament against the Browns and is expected to miss a few weeks. Thaddeus Lewis is slated to start under center Sunday.