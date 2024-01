Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Patrick Mahomes avoided the Buffalo Bills’ pass rush all night long, avoiding every opportunity for the team to sack him as he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-24 victory.

As Mahomes greeted Chiefs fans before leaving the field, Bills fans tried to get to him at least one time. The star quarterback was forced to avoid snowballs that were being thrown at him.

Snowballs were being thrown from Highmark Stadium throughout the game – especially in the end zone as the Chiefs were trying to score.

Mahomes finished the game 17-of-23 with 215 passing yards and two touchdown passes – both going to Travis Kelce. It was the tight end's first multi-touchdown game since Jan. 21, 2023, in the Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The duo set the record for most postseason touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo, surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

"It speaks to Travis and his work, to be able to go out there and make plays in big games," Mahomes said. "Passing anything that has Brady and Gronk in it is special. Because those are two of the greatest players."

Kansas City advanced to its sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game. This time, they will face the Baltimore Ravens – the No. 1 seed in the conference who have never hosted a conference title game before.

"There’s no weakness there," Mahomes said of the Ravens. "It’s going to take our best effort. Defense, offense, special teams, they do it all. It’s always a great challenge and that stadium’s going to be rocking, so we’re excited for the challenge."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.