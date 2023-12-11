Bills' Ed Oliver calls 9/11 remarks leaker 'coward' as team shows support for Sean McDermott

Buffalo Bills players and general manager Brandon Beane came to the defense of head coach Sean McDermott after he came under fire over a 9/11 analogy he made in a team meeting a few years ago and for playing Von Miller despite his domestic violence arrest.

After the team’s 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills posted a video from their locker room showing McDermott’s victory speech. The players were loud.

"We got your back," some were heard saying.

Beane added, "We got this man’s back. Tough f---ing week. We got your f---ing back."

The team meeting in question came from a report in Tyler Dunne’s Go Long Substack. McDermott used a head-scratching analogy during training camp. He was reportedly trying to illustrate how the team could come together following a season in which they had lost in the AFC Championship.

Dunne, citing several sources, relayed what was said in the training camp meeting.

"He told the entire team they needed to come together," Dunne wrote of McDermott. "But then, sources on-hand say, he used a strange model: the terrorists on September 11, 2001. He cited the hijackers as a group of people who were all able to get on the same page to orchestrate attacks to perfection.

"One by one, McDermott started asking specific players in the room questions. ‘What tactics do you think they used to come together?’ A young player tried to methodically answer. ‘What do you think their biggest obstacle was?’ A veteran answered, ‘TSA,’ which mercifully lightened the mood."

On Sunday night, Ed Oliver called the people who leaked the message in the meeting a "coward."

"I think that’s a bunch of bulls---,’ he told reporters. "Whoever leaked it, I think you’re a coward. For one, everything supposed to stay in house. I got his back on everything. I know he’s a good guy. I know he’s a great guy, actually."

Miller was accused of serious domestic violence allegations and was arrested in Texas. However, the Bills chose to play him against the Chiefs.

McDermott defended the decision earlier in the week.

"I understand this is not an easy situation," he said Friday. "The hardest part for us is, I'm a football coach. I'm not an investigator. And we only have so much information at this point, so we're doing the best job we can with what we have or don't have, mostly in this case. I can promise those out there that we have looked into every last thing."