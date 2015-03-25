Bills DT Dareus 'done grieving' brother's death in preparing to refocus on football

The Buffalo Bills big man, Marcell Dareus, is ready to shed his heavy heart.

The defensive tackle is looking ahead to the season with the intention of returning his focus back to playing football. It's a conscious approach Dareus is taking after being left an emotional wreck last year following the shooting death of his youngest brother.

Dareus said he's coped and grieved enough. He's also come to accept what happened when his sibling, Simeon Gilmore, was among three people killed during a burglary in a suburb of Birmingham, Ala.

Difficult as it might be, Dareus is putting last year behind in preparing to pursue the potential the Bills saw in selecting the former Alabama star with the third pick in the 2011 draft.