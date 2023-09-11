Expand / Collapse search
Buffalo Bills

Bills' Damar Hamlin inactive for season opener vs Jets

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest more than 8 months ago during a game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been ruled officially inactive for Monday night’s game against the New York Jets.

It would have been Hamlin’s first regular-season game since suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17 of the NFL season back in January. He played during the preseason last month, but it appears he’s getting more rest.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin vs Bears

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Melissa Tamez, File)

Hamlin made the Bills’ 53-man roster as a backup. He’s listed as a backup to Micah Hyde.

Hamlin was starting in place of Hyde on Jan. 2 during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He appeared to make a routine tackle early in the game but then collapsed on the field.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin vs Steelers

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin plays in an NFL preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh on Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

It was later determined that Hamlin’s heart stopped due to commotio cordis, which is when a direct blow at a specific point in a heartbeat causes cardiac arrest. Doctors have cleared Hamlin to play without any fear of setbacks or complications.

Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson are also inactive for Monday's game. Only Hyde was listed on the injury report going into the game with a back issue. He was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin at training camp

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin runs on to the field before practice at the team's training camp in Pittsford, New York, on July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

The Bills are on the road to take on New York, in what will be quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Jets debut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.