Bills coach Marrone: DT Dareus excused from camp to deal with personal matters

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has been excused from training camp to deal with what coach Doug Marrone called personal matters.

Marrone provided the update after practice Monday, in the latest twist in Dareus' troubled offseason. Dareus was scheduled to return to camp in suburban Rochester later in the day.

Dareus reported to camp on Friday, but was placed on the active/non-football injury list after failing a conditioning test on Saturday. Dareus must pass the test before he can be cleared for practice.

It's the latest setback for the 2011 first-round draft pick.

He faces drug possession charges in Alabama after being arrested in May. Four weeks later, Dareus was charged with reckless endangerment after crashing his 2012 Jaguar during an alleged car race outside Buffalo.

