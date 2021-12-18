Bill Simmons edits podcast, issues apology for Jackie MacMullan’s Joel Embiid impression

Earlier this week, NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast on which she impersonated NBA star Joel Embiid.

Yet Twitter found MacMullan’s impression racist. Therefore, Simmons apologized and had his team edit out the segment in an episode update.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here is the original audio:

MacMullan had impressed Simmons before he logged onto Twitter. "That’s a good Embiid impression," Simmons responded. However, then people got offended.

"Just a heads up Jackie MacMullan and I talked about Joel Embiid on my podcast," Simmons said. "She did a quick impression of Joel. We realized afterwards it could be taken the wrong way. It was a little too late so as a result we uploaded an edited version as soon as we could. We apologize about that."

But to whom is Simmons apologizing? Because Joel Embiid "liked" the segment on Twitter himself. And given Embiid’s noted sense of humor, he probably found the segment funny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So if Embiid wasn’t offended by MacMullan’s impression — and why would he be? — Simmons and The Ringer must have given in and complied to random online losers, perhaps some with blue checkmarks.

Stunning.