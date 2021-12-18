Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Bill Simmons edits podcast, issues apology for Jackie MacMullan’s Joel Embiid impression

Twitter appeared to get offended by the impression

By Bobby Burack | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Earlier this week, NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan appeared on Bill Simmons’ podcast on which she impersonated NBA star Joel Embiid. 

Yet Twitter found MacMullan’s impression racist. Therefore, Simmons apologized and had his team edit out the segment in an episode update.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks to pass between Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, left, and center Nick Richards during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. 

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid looks to pass between Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin, left, and center Nick Richards during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.  (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Here is the original audio:

MacMullan had impressed Simmons before he logged onto Twitter. "That’s a good Embiid impression," Simmons responded. However, then people got offended.

Bill Simmons founded The Ringer.

Bill Simmons founded The Ringer. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Just a heads up Jackie MacMullan and I talked about Joel Embiid on my podcast," Simmons said. "She did a quick impression of Joel. We realized afterwards it could be taken the wrong way. It was a little too late so as a result we uploaded an edited version as soon as we could. We apologize about that."

But to whom is Simmons apologizing? Because Joel Embiid "liked" the segment on Twitter himself. And given Embiid’s noted sense of humor, he probably found the segment funny.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Bill Simmons attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Women of Troy" from HBO at Ray Stark Family Theatre on February 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: Bill Simmons attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Women of Troy" from HBO at Ray Stark Family Theatre on February 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So if Embiid wasn’t offended by MacMullan’s impression — and why would he be? — Simmons and The Ringer must have given in and complied to random online losers, perhaps some with blue checkmarks.

Stunning.