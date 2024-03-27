Bill Belichick's son, Steve, roasts his father with joke at press conference

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Steve Belichick, the new defensive coordinator of the Washington Huskies, had a hilarious comment about his father, legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, during a press conference Wednesday.

Steve joined the Huskies, who played in the national championship game last season, to add new life to the defense.

This comes after a regime change in New England, where his father and the Patriots parted ways after over two decades of championship football.

The elder Belichick was considered a top coaching candidate in the NFL but didn't land a job.

So, when asked about similarities between father and son during the press conference, Steve decided to throw a joking jab at his father.

"I got a job, and he doesn’t," Belichick said as the crowd laughed. "He knows that."

All jokes aside, Steve said, "I look up to my dad. He’s a mentor to me. But I’m myself."

The college game is new to Steve. He started his coaching career on his father’s staff with the Patriots in 2012. He worked up the ranks, serving as a defensive position coach.

Not only is this his first time as defensive coordinator — he has called defensive plays with the Patriots in the past — recruiting will be new to him too.

"Excited to get on the field and work with these guys and work with these kids, recruit kids and just going to be myself. Not going to try to be him," he said.

Steve said last month his father could pursue a TV job for the 2024 NFL season.

"He’s definitely pursuing some other stuff, whether it’s TV or a regular on ‘Green Light’ or whatever it may be," Steve told former NFL lineman Chris Long on Long's "Green Light" podcast.

"I think he’s good, you know. Let the stuff roll off your back and move forward. He doesn’t dwell unless we lost the game and need to get on some guys, but eventually you’ve got to turn the page. Honestly, I wasn’t too involved in any of that stuff. He did his thing, I did my thing. And that was kind of that."

