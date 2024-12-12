Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend delivers perfect one-liner in response to UNC announcement 

Belichick's 5-year deal is reportedly worth up to $50M

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Bill Belichick agrees to coach UNC: Is this the right move? | ‘Speak’ Video

Bill Belichick agrees to coach UNC: Is this the right move? | ‘Speak’

Keyshawn Johnson reacts to the news of Bill Belichick agreeing to coach the University of North Carolina football program.

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend had the perfect response to celebrate the former NFL coach’s return to the sidelines. 

North Carolina announced Wednesday that the university and Belichick had agreed to a five-year deal, reportedly worth upwards of $50 million, marking the six-time Super Bowl champion’s first stint in the college football ranks. 

Bill Belichick smiles

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick oversees practice on Sept. 18, 2019, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," Belichick said in a statement. "I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Belichick’s father, Steve, was an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955. 

The announcement was met with great approval by many, including the former New England Patriots coach’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who expressed her thoughts on the move with a cheeky response on social media. 

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson red carpet

Bill Bellichick and Jordon Hudson attend the American Museum of Natural History's gala in New York City on Dec. 5. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for the American Museum of Natural History)

BILL BELICHICK SEEMINGLY GETS SUPPORT FROM GIRLFRIEND AMID NORTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL HEAD COACH RUMORS

"We are onto Chapel Hill!!!" she wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories sharing the official announcement. 

The comment was a nod to Belichick’s famous "We're on to Cincinnati" quote. 

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Oct. 26. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

Belichick’s return to the sidelines comes after he was linked to several NFL head coaching jobs last spring following his departure from New England. He was briefly linked to the Atlanta Falcons’ job, but failed to land it before eventually venturing into the sports broadcast world. 

