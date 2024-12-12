Bill Belichick’s girlfriend delivers perfect one-liner in response to UNC announcement 

Bill Belichick’s girlfriend had the perfect response to celebrate the former NFL coach’s return to the sidelines.

North Carolina announced Wednesday that the university and Belichick had agreed to a five-year deal, reportedly worth upwards of $50 million, marking the six-time Super Bowl champion’s first stint in the college football ranks.

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," Belichick said in a statement. "I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Belichick’s father, Steve, was an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955.

The announcement was met with great approval by many, including the former New England Patriots coach’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who expressed her thoughts on the move with a cheeky response on social media.

"We are onto Chapel Hill!!!" she wrote in a post to her Instagram Stories sharing the official announcement.

The comment was a nod to Belichick’s famous "We're on to Cincinnati" quote.

Belichick’s return to the sidelines comes after he was linked to several NFL head coaching jobs last spring following his departure from New England. He was briefly linked to the Atlanta Falcons’ job, but failed to land it before eventually venturing into the sports broadcast world.