North Carolina Tar Heels

Bill Belichick seemingly gets support from girlfriend amid North Carolina football head coach rumors

Belichick has been linked to the UNC job

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Where can you see Bill Belichick coach next year? | Breakfast Ball Video

Where can you see Bill Belichick coach next year? | Breakfast Ball

FOX Sports Insider Jordan Schlutz joins the show to discuss the latest on Bill Belichick and where he may coach next year.

Bill Belichick possibly becoming the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels was an underappreciated storyline going into conference championship weekend.

Now that the College Football Playoff bracket is set, the bowl games are scheduled and the transfer portal is open, the rumors about Belichick possibly taking over the program returned Monday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, gave him her seal of approval.

Bill Belichick at Navy game

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium on Oct 26, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

She responded to a comment on her Instagram on Monday about trying to convince Belichick to Chapel Hill.

"I’ll pass the message along …," she wrote back with a smirking emoji and a baby blue heart.

Inside Carolina first reported that Belichick was interviewed for the Tar Heels job. The news came as North Carolina announced in late November that College Football Hall of Famer Mack Brown would not be returning to the school for the 2025 season. Brown stayed with the team through their rivalry loss against N.C. State.

Bill Belichick vs Saints

Then-New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Freddie Kitchens was named the interim head coach for the Tar Heels’ bowl game. North Carolina will play in the Fenway Bowl against UConn.

Belichick was linked to NFL head coaching jobs last spring after he mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots. He was linked to the Atlanta Falcons’ job, but he did not capture it.

He said Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" "we’ve had a couple of good conversations, so we’ll see how it goes."

Bill Belichick smiles

Then-New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick twirls his whistle during an NFL football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Belichick’s father, Steve, was an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955. Belichick’s son, also Steve, is the defensive coordinator at Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

