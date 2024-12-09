Bill Belichick seemingly gets support from girlfriend amid North Carolina football head coach rumors

Bill Belichick possibly becoming the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels was an underappreciated storyline going into conference championship weekend.

Now that the College Football Playoff bracket is set, the bowl games are scheduled and the transfer portal is open, the rumors about Belichick possibly taking over the program returned Monday. Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, gave him her seal of approval.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She responded to a comment on her Instagram on Monday about trying to convince Belichick to Chapel Hill.

"I’ll pass the message along …," she wrote back with a smirking emoji and a baby blue heart.

Inside Carolina first reported that Belichick was interviewed for the Tar Heels job. The news came as North Carolina announced in late November that College Football Hall of Famer Mack Brown would not be returning to the school for the 2025 season. Brown stayed with the team through their rivalry loss against N.C. State.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

Freddie Kitchens was named the interim head coach for the Tar Heels’ bowl game. North Carolina will play in the Fenway Bowl against UConn.

Belichick was linked to NFL head coaching jobs last spring after he mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots. He was linked to the Atlanta Falcons’ job, but he did not capture it.

He said Monday on "The Pat McAfee Show" "we’ve had a couple of good conversations, so we’ll see how it goes."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Belichick’s father, Steve, was an assistant coach at North Carolina from 1953 to 1955. Belichick’s son, also Steve, is the defensive coordinator at Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.