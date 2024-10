There is no love lost between Bill Belichick and the New York Jets.

Belichick famously quit as the Jets' head coach after one day and later became the New England Patriots’ head coach, leading the team to six Super Bowl championships over the course of two decades and leading the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady.

As the Jets took on the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Belichick made his usual appearance on the "ManningCast" and reacted to New York’s decision to fire Robert Saleh last week. He was a little bit more blunt than he was last week when it happened.

"I'm not a big Jets fan, in case you don't know that … Coach Saleh did a good job of that program. He brought in a culture of toughness and competitiveness. … I thought coach Saleh really did a good job with this team. They’re probably not that far away from winning.

"... That's kinda what it's been there with the Jets. They've barely won over 30% in the last 10 years. The owner being the owner. ... ready, fire, aim."

Belichick was the Jets' defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells from 1997 to 1999. Parcells had the arrangement to have Belichick succeed him, but he decided to take the Patriots job instead and was given near-total control of football operations.

The rest with Belichick, the Patriots and the Jets is history.