Texans' Mario Edwards Jr. suspended 4 games without pay for violating NFL's PED policy

The Houston Texans will be without one of their defensive playmakers for four games after the NFL slapped him with a violation of their performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Veteran defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. was suspended four games without pay on Monday for the violation, though it’s unknown what substance Edwards was found to have taken.

Edwards is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11 when the Texans have the Dallas Cowboys on the schedule for Week 11.

Edwards, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman out of Florida State, is in his 10th season in the NFL, but his first with Houston.

He’s been an immediate contributor for the Super Bowl contenders, securing two sacks, 18 tackles and one pass defended over six games for the squad. Edwards has started every game thus far.

Luckily for Houston, they do have depth for their defensive line, which includes Denico Autry, who is coming back from an NFL suspension of his own.

Autry is expected to play against the Green Bay Packers this upcoming week after violating the same policy that Edwards is now being disciplined for.

Autry said he didn’t "intentionally or even knowingly ingest a banned substance," though his suspension was upheld, and he hasn’t been able to play to start the year.

"Over the course of my 10-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance-enhancing drugs," Autry said back in July, per NFL.com. "Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result.

"I immediately investigated the matter and discovered that a pharmacy to which my doctors submitted a prescription for a different medication, had, whether intentionally, recklessly, or negligently, included a banned substance. I want to be clear, at no time did I know or even suspect that this medication contained a banned substance."

Autry is an addition to Houston’s defense this year as well after coming off an 11.5-sack season with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

