Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Bill Belichick has wasted no time after his legendary tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end last week.

After having his first interview with the Atlanta Falcons , the six-time Super Bowl champion flew into Atlanta last night on the private plane of Falcons owner Arthur Blank for a dinner, according to The Athletic.

Belichick is Atlanta’s "top candidate" with "more meetings to come," according to the report from The Athletic.

BILLS CALL FOR SNOW SHOVELERS AGAIN AHEAD OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS MATCHUP

Belichick will meet for a second interview on Friday with Blank, CEO Rich McKay, president Greg Beadles and general manager Terry Fontenot, according to CBS.

The Falcons parted ways with head coach Arthur Smith following his third season and a 7-10 season.

Along with Belichick, Atlanta has interviewed Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh , Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

New England and Belichick "mutually agreed to part ways, amicably" last week after 24 years.

"Good afternoon everyone. And as Bill mentioned, yesterday we met and mutually agreed to part ways, amicably. Like a good marriage, a successful head coach-owner relationship requires a lot work. I'm really proud our partnership lasted 24 years. I don't think in the NFL there has been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as ours," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said.

It was an all-time run in New England, with the Patriots winning six Super Bowls under Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last four years – without Brady – have been a struggle for New England as the Patriots attempted to find their new franchise quarterback.

During the 2023 season, New England played both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, averaging just 13.9 points per game, which was tied for the lowest number of points per game in the NFL.

New England missed the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Chantz Martin contributed to this report.