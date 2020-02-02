Expand / Collapse search
Bill Belichick shows off his Super Bowl rings during ceremony ahead of kickoff

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The New England Patriots still loomed large over the Super Bowl even as the team failed to get to even the AFC Championship game this season.

Bill Belichick, along with Tom Brady, were among those who were honored as part of the NFL’s 100th season before Super Bowl LIV kicked off Sunday night. As the cameras panned to Belichick, he showed off two of his six Super Bowl rings with a big smile on his face.

It wasn’t clear which rings Belichick was showcasing, however, he did beat Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX and Kyle Shanahan’s Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

It’s the first time in three seasons that the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl. They lost to the upstart Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card round. They were the reigning champions, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII and before that lost to the Eagles.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla.,  at Hard Rock Stadium.

