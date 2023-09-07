Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday reportedly split before Patriots' season begins

Belichick and Holliday had been together since 2007

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Bill Belichick’s relationship with his longtime partner Linda Holliday has reportedly hit some rocky waters.

Belichick and Holliday’s love life was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday, days before the New England Patriots are set to kick off the 2023 season against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Belichick and Holliday at Gronk Beach

Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday attends Gronk Beach at North Beach Bandshell on Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami. (Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

A Page Six report said the legendary coach and Holliday have been "involved in a drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup for nearly a year." Holliday is reportedly fond of his Nantucket home and is interested in staying in the area despite the two being on the outs.

Belichick and Holliday have been together since 2007 after he and Debby Clarke divorced in 2006. Holliday is also the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which Page Six added is complicating some of the matters as well as past criticisms she’s shared on social media.

Linda Holliday at Miami Gardens

Linda Holliday wears a New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII Championship ring necklace on the sidelines before the start of the NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2019. (Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to the report, team officials are "nervously wondering" what Holliday could share after their split.

The Patriots did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, nor did a rep for Belichick or the foundation.

Holliday still has Belichick in her Instagram profile picture but has not posted anything on her account in about five and half months.

Bill Belichick and Linda Holliday at the Kentucky Derby

Linda Holliday and Bill Belichick attend the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Meanwhile, Belichick is looking to get back to business. The team missed the playoffs two out of the last three seasons. New England finished 8-9 in 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.