Bill Belichick, Linda Holliday reportedly split before Patriots' season begins

Bill Belichick’s relationship with his longtime partner Linda Holliday has reportedly hit some rocky waters.

Belichick and Holliday’s love life was thrust into the spotlight on Wednesday, days before the New England Patriots are set to kick off the 2023 season against the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

A Page Six report said the legendary coach and Holliday have been "involved in a drawn-out, back-and-forth breakup for nearly a year." Holliday is reportedly fond of his Nantucket home and is interested in staying in the area despite the two being on the outs.

Belichick and Holliday have been together since 2007 after he and Debby Clarke divorced in 2006. Holliday is also the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation, which Page Six added is complicating some of the matters as well as past criticisms she’s shared on social media.

According to the report, team officials are "nervously wondering" what Holliday could share after their split.

The Patriots did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, nor did a rep for Belichick or the foundation.

Holliday still has Belichick in her Instagram profile picture but has not posted anything on her account in about five and half months.

Meanwhile, Belichick is looking to get back to business. The team missed the playoffs two out of the last three seasons. New England finished 8-9 in 2022.