Bears interim head coach has lost over 20 pounds amid team's coaching staff changes

New responsibilities for Thomas Brown apparently turned into a successful weight-loss journey.

Brown is the interim head coach for the Chicago Bears, taking over for the fired Matt Eberflus last Friday. And apparently, a promotion was all he needed to lose 20 pounds in less than a week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown told reporters on Wednesday that he had started a "weight-loss journey about 20 days ago, and I couldn't lose weight at all."

But when he went from being the team's passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator, it became much easier.

"I was about 225 [pounds] the morning of the announcement of being the [offensive coordinator]. This morning, I was 203," Brown cracked.

Brown said the weight loss hasn't been stress-related — rather, he has no time to eat.

"What I realized, if you increase tasks to your day, you forget about food. And so, I went a couple days and just really didn’t eat. Didn’t even think about it. I wasn’t hungry," he said. "I was thinking about the next moment, what to say to this player, doing game planning, and I look up and I’m almost 30 pounds down, so we’ll keep going — see how long it lasts."

FALCONS LEGEND DISCUSSES HOW ATLANTA CAN OVERCOME LATEST SKID, KIRK COUSINS' RETURN TO MINNESOTA

And who knows how much of those 22 pounds came in the last week, with an even bigger responsibility.

Brown became the interim offensive coordinator when the team fired Shane Waldron back on Nov. 12. Eberflus was then fired on Friday after a total mismanagement of the clock at the end of the Bears' game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Eberflus expressed the morning after he felt his job was safe, but he was dismissed later on in the day.

Chicago has lost six games in a row, despite back-to-back valiant comebacks against division rivals.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bears visit the struggling and injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.