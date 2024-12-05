Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears

Bears interim head coach has lost over 20 pounds amid team's coaching staff changes

Brown received two promotions due to firings last month

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
New responsibilities for Thomas Brown apparently turned into a successful weight-loss journey.

Brown is the interim head coach for the Chicago Bears, taking over for the fired Matt Eberflus last Friday. And apparently, a promotion was all he needed to lose 20 pounds in less than a week.

Chicago Bear interim head coach Thomas Brown

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Thomas Brown looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Nov. 17. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

Brown told reporters on Wednesday that he had started a "weight-loss journey about 20 days ago, and I couldn't lose weight at all."

But when he went from being the team's passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator, it became much easier.

"I was about 225 [pounds] the morning of the announcement of being the [offensive coordinator]. This morning, I was 203," Brown cracked.

Brown said the weight loss hasn't been stress-related — rather, he has no time to eat.

"What I realized, if you increase tasks to your day, you forget about food. And so, I went a couple days and just really didn’t eat. Didn’t even think about it. I wasn’t hungry," he said. "I was thinking about the next moment, what to say to this player, doing game planning, and I look up and I’m almost 30 pounds down, so we’ll keep going — see how long it lasts."

Thomas Brown before game

Brown has gone from being the Bears' passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator to interim head coach this season. (Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images)

And who knows how much of those 22 pounds came in the last week, with an even bigger responsibility.

Brown became the interim offensive coordinator when the team fired Shane Waldron back on Nov. 12. Eberflus was then fired on Friday after a total mismanagement of the clock at the end of the Bears' game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day.

Eberflus expressed the morning after he felt his job was safe, but he was dismissed later on in the day.

Chicago has lost six games in a row, despite back-to-back valiant comebacks against division rivals.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 28. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Bears visit the struggling and injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

